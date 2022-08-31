Gallery

The ride was calling for further action on cycling infrastructure, promoting active travel and cleaning up the air in Havering - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A campaign group has “cautious optimism” following its protest bike ride calling for cleaner air and better cycling infrastructure in Havering.

The annual bike ride, which was led by climate groups Extinction Rebellion (XR) Havering and Havering Cyclists, took place on Sunday, August 28.

It started at Harrow Lodge Park and ended with a Q&A session at the Town Hall, hosted by councillors Gillian Ford and Keith Darvill.

Both councillors also donned their helmets and took part in the ride itself, as did Cllr Oscar Ford.

Cllr Gillian Ford and Cllr Oscar Ford were among the cyclists - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr Keith Darvill, cabinet member for climate, also took part in the ride - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Following the event, Keane Handley of XR Havering told this paper: “The ride and subsequent Q&A got across our message for better cycling infrastructure, for cleaner air in Havering and to simply let Havering cycle.

“We await action from the new administration, who made their desires to put Havering forward for schemes and pilots known - applying for funding where it’s available since, it appears, the council’s budget alone will not keep up with their ambition for cleaner air.

“So, there is a cautious optimism, but we will keep campaigning until that optimism becomes reality and is seen on our roads and felt in our air.”

Starting at Harrow Lodge Park, the ride finished with a Q&A session with councillors outside the town hall - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Councillors Gillian Ford and Keith Darvill answering questions on the cycling agenda in the borough - Credit: Sandra Rowse