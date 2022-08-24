News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Demands for cleaner air and better cycling infrastructure to be made at annual Havering bike ride

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:00 PM August 24, 2022
Havering Extinction Rebellion and Havering Cyclists took part in a cycle protest over the weekend as

This year will be the third time the cycle ride has been held in protest over cycling infrastructure and the need for more active travel in Havering - Credit: Archant

An annual bike ride calling for better cycling infrastructure and promotion of active travel in Havering is due to take place this Sunday, August 28. 

Led by climate groups Extinction Rebellion (XR) Havering and Havering Cyclists, the event is being held for a third year in a row, with the aim of cleaning up Havering’s air. 

Those in attendance will set off from Harrow Lodge Park’s St Nicholas Avenue entrance at 11.30am, and the event will conclude with a question-and-answer session at the town hall with councillors, including leader Ray Morgon and cabinet member for climate Keith Darvill

A spokesperson for XR Havering said: “Making Havering more cycle-friendly has never been more important as temperatures and fuel prices both skyrocket amidst the dual climate and cost-of-living crises.” 

“It’s time that real action is taken to make Havering’s air cleaner by promoting active travel, putting the correct infrastructure in place to better achieve this,” they added. 

Cllr Darvill, who said he will be taking part in the ride, added: “All councils have difficulties with finances these days, but we do what we can and try to get funding wherever it’s possible to address some of their asks.” 

This comes after Healthy Streets Scorecard placed Havering 29 out of 33 London boroughs for overall street health.

Havering Council
Hornchurch News
Romford News
Havering News

Don't Miss

The application involves the construction of a three-storey building behind The Bell in Rainham

Bid for three-storey building and nine flats behind disused Rainham pub

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Hop Inn in Hornchurch was launched by co-owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke in December 2019

Hornchurch pub named best in London for second year in a row

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
St Edward's Academy A Level results day 2022 - Busayo Williams, Simone Boyd, Ade Adewale and Jodie Hassan

London A Level results

Havering A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Redruth Road, Harold Hill

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon