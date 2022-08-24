This year will be the third time the cycle ride has been held in protest over cycling infrastructure and the need for more active travel in Havering - Credit: Archant

An annual bike ride calling for better cycling infrastructure and promotion of active travel in Havering is due to take place this Sunday, August 28.

Led by climate groups Extinction Rebellion (XR) Havering and Havering Cyclists, the event is being held for a third year in a row, with the aim of cleaning up Havering’s air.

Those in attendance will set off from Harrow Lodge Park’s St Nicholas Avenue entrance at 11.30am, and the event will conclude with a question-and-answer session at the town hall with councillors, including leader Ray Morgon and cabinet member for climate Keith Darvill.

A spokesperson for XR Havering said: “Making Havering more cycle-friendly has never been more important as temperatures and fuel prices both skyrocket amidst the dual climate and cost-of-living crises.”

“It’s time that real action is taken to make Havering’s air cleaner by promoting active travel, putting the correct infrastructure in place to better achieve this,” they added.

Cllr Darvill, who said he will be taking part in the ride, added: “All councils have difficulties with finances these days, but we do what we can and try to get funding wherever it’s possible to address some of their asks.”

This comes after Healthy Streets Scorecard placed Havering 29 out of 33 London boroughs for overall street health.