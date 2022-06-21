News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tube strike: Which lines have services today?

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:46 AM June 21, 2022
Updated: 11:07 AM June 21, 2022
An empty train on the Victoria Line platform at King's Cross station

Here's where you can get the Tube today during the worker strike - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Trains are at a standstill across most of the London Underground network as Tube workers stage another walkout.

The industrial action, which follows a 24-hour walkout by Underground staff earlier this month, is part of a dispute around pensions and jobs.

It coincides with the first of three days of planned strikes this week by national rail workers across the country in a separate dispute.

Transport for London (TfL) has "strongly encouraged" people to avoid travelling today - Tuesday, June 21 - if possible.

Most services are suspended, but a reduced timetable is operating on sections of some Underground lines this morning.

Here’s which lines have service and where trains are currently running:

Bakerloo

No service.

Central

In east London, trains are running between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault roughly every 10 minutes.

There is also service between Woodford and Hainault, via Grange Hill, around every 20 minutes.

There is no service through central London between Liverpool Street and White City.

Circle

No service.

District

Trains are running between West Ham and Upminster roughly every 15 minutes.

There is no service on the rest of the line.

Elizabeth

A reduced service is operating between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

Hammersmith & City

No service.

Jubilee

No service.

Metropolitan

No service.

Northern

Trains are running roughly every eight minutes between East Finchley and High Barnet / Mill Hill East and between Golders Green and Edgware.

There is no service on the rest of the line.

London Overground

There is no service between Romford and Upminster.

There are severe delays between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction or New Cross / Crystal Palace / West Croydon.

A reduced service is operating on other Overground routes.

Piccadilly

No service.

Victoria

No service.

Waterloo & City

No service.

Docklands Light Railway

There is a good service on the DLR.

Note: The above information is current as of 10.45am on June 21.

Check https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for the latest travel information.

