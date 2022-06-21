Tube strike: Which lines have services today?
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Trains are at a standstill across most of the London Underground network as Tube workers stage another walkout.
The industrial action, which follows a 24-hour walkout by Underground staff earlier this month, is part of a dispute around pensions and jobs.
It coincides with the first of three days of planned strikes this week by national rail workers across the country in a separate dispute.
Transport for London (TfL) has "strongly encouraged" people to avoid travelling today - Tuesday, June 21 - if possible.
Most services are suspended, but a reduced timetable is operating on sections of some Underground lines this morning.
Here’s which lines have service and where trains are currently running:
Bakerloo
No service.
Central
In east London, trains are running between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault roughly every 10 minutes.
There is also service between Woodford and Hainault, via Grange Hill, around every 20 minutes.
There is no service through central London between Liverpool Street and White City.
Circle
No service.
District
Trains are running between West Ham and Upminster roughly every 15 minutes.
There is no service on the rest of the line.
Elizabeth
A reduced service is operating between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.
Hammersmith & City
No service.
Jubilee
No service.
Metropolitan
No service.
Northern
Trains are running roughly every eight minutes between East Finchley and High Barnet / Mill Hill East and between Golders Green and Edgware.
There is no service on the rest of the line.
London Overground
There is no service between Romford and Upminster.
There are severe delays between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction or New Cross / Crystal Palace / West Croydon.
A reduced service is operating on other Overground routes.
Piccadilly
No service.
Victoria
No service.
Waterloo & City
No service.
Docklands Light Railway
There is a good service on the DLR.
Note: The above information is current as of 10.45am on June 21.
Check https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for the latest travel information.