Traffic and travel: Which Havering roads are busy this morning?
- Credit: PA
Below is a list of Havering traffic hotspots this morning - September 28 - as advised by the AA.
Pettits Lane - from the junction with Main Road until Victoria Hospital.
Rush Green Road - on the approach to Rom Valley Way.
Hornchurch Road - on the stretch in and around St Mary's Catholic High School.
South End Road - in and around the junction with Airfield Way.
High Street Hornchurch - busy until the junction with Wingletye Lane and Hacton Lane.
Upminster Road - heavy traffic continues past Upminster Bridge station until the junction with St Mary's Lane.
Hall Lane - between Deyncourt Gardens and Igrebourne Gardens.
Southend Arterial Road - from the junction with Wingletye Lane north until the junction with Ardleigh Green Road and Squirrels Heath Road.
Squirrels Heath Road - busy until the turn-off for Athelstan Road.
Straight Road - heavy traffic from the turn-off from Gallows Corner until Briar Road.