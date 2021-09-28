News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Traffic and travel: Which Havering roads are busy this morning?

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:38 AM September 28, 2021   
The latest traffic information for Havering, provided by the AA. - Credit: PA

Below is a list of Havering traffic hotspots this morning - September 28 - as advised by the AA.

Pettits Lane - from the junction with Main Road until Victoria Hospital.

Rush Green Road - on the approach to Rom Valley Way.

Hornchurch Road - on the stretch in and around St Mary's Catholic High School.

South End Road - in and around the junction with Airfield Way.

High Street Hornchurch - busy until the junction with Wingletye Lane and Hacton Lane.

Upminster Road - heavy traffic continues past Upminster Bridge station until the junction with St Mary's Lane.

Hall Lane - between Deyncourt Gardens and Igrebourne Gardens.

Southend Arterial Road - from the junction with Wingletye Lane north until the junction with Ardleigh Green Road and Squirrels Heath Road.

Squirrels Heath Road - busy until the turn-off for Athelstan Road.

Straight Road - heavy traffic from the turn-off from Gallows Corner until Briar Road.

