Upminster Road North to be resurfaced in September

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:19 AM August 18, 2021   
Upminster Road North paving

Earlier in the year MP Jon Cruddas - alongside his team - raised concerns about Upminster Road North with Havering Council. - Credit: Google Maps

Upminster Road North is to be resurfaced next month, it has been confirmed.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas - together with his team - raised concerns about the road with Havering Council after being contacted by residents.

Describing the resurfacing plans as "a very welcome announcement", Mr Cruddas said the area's roads have been on his team's radar for some time.

“The local Labour Action Team are working hard to hold the council to account.

"We are hoping that this is the first of many improvements for Rainham.”

Havering Council leader Damian White confirmed the works, though stated that a June review of the borough's roads was carried out at his request.

“After speaking to local councillors, I am pleased to say Upminster Road North was one of three roads that have been added to this year’s programme and that work will start in late September," added Cllr White.

Havering Council
Upminster News

