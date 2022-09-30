Council plans for £500,000-plus fleet of ULEZ-compliant buses queried

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, proposes extending the ULEZ to include all of Greater London from August 29 next year - Credit: PA

A proposed new fleet of Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)-compliant Havering Council buses is raising concerns as costs upwards of £500,000 are predicted.

The potential purchase of the 27 welfare buses is yet to be agreed by cabinet, with a decision on whether procurement will move ahead expected by October 5.

The Mayor of London's proposal to extend the ULEZ to include the whole of Greater London has come under scrutiny in Havering, with the council recently passing a motion stating it opposes the introduction of the zone.

The Mayor’s Office however says the ULEZ extension is a necessity in its attempts to clean up London’s air.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan - Credit: PA

A spokesperson said: “Air pollution is a matter of life and death. Around 4,000 Londoners die every year as a direct result of toxic air, and the majority of these deaths are in outer London.

“Four million Londoners are now breathing cleaner air thanks to the expansion of the ULEZ last autumn. An estimated five million more Londoners living in outer London are expected to benefit if the ULEZ is expanded London-wide.”

But Cllr David Taylor questioned whether the council should be paying additional costs to purchase new compliant vehicles.

He said: “Vital services, such as these, are funded by taxpayers and the money is already tight. Our taxes are better spent on helping those in need, not filling TfL (Transport for London) coffers.

Cllr David Taylor - Credit: David Taylor

According to TfL’s website, exemptions are available for vehicles including London-licensed taxis and minibuses for community transport.

Asked specifically about exemptions, the Mayor’s Office spokesperson said: “In order to maximise the air quality and health benefits of ULEZ, there are limited discounts and exemptions available. However, there will be a grace period for minibuses operated by not-for-profit organisations.”

A Havering Council spokesperson said that while the proposal remains undecided, it is keen to have a fleet of vehicles which uses cleaner fuel to help reduce its carbon footprint.

The spokesperson did not clarify whether the new vehicles would qualify for exemptions, though added: “The buses would be fully wheelchair accessible and designed for carrying vulnerable children and adults with special educational needs to school or specialist day care centres.

“This will of course meet the current and planned LEZ and ULEZ emission standards for London.”