News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Two more days of tube strikes loom as 10,000 workers support action

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:28 AM February 4, 2022
Updated: 11:55 AM February 4, 2022
Thousands of London Underground workers are to stage two 24-hour strikes next month

Thousands of London Underground workers are to stage two 24-hour strikes next month in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions - Credit: PA

Thousands of London Underground workers are to stage two 24-hour strikes next month in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said about 10,000 of its members will walk out on March 1 and 3.

The union has been seeking assurances over jobs, pay, pensions and working conditions amid fears of cuts in Transport for London (TfL) funding, including at London Underground (LU).

It is not yet clear which lines will be affected.

Strikes affected the Metropolitan line in January - with more to follow this month - while industrial action over roster changes disrupted services on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines in December.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will be taking strike action next month because a financial crisis at LU has been deliberately engineered by the government to drive a cuts agenda, which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and‎ pensions."

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, expressed disappointment over the looming strikes, and urged the RMT to call off the industrial action.

He said: "No proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs as a result of the proposals we have set out."

London Live News
Transport for London
East London News
North London News
London

Don't Miss

Cannabis

Cannabis seized in Hornchurch after concerned call to police

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The existing disused garages in Mawney Close

Planning

Plans to build homes for young people and disabled adults on garages sites

Daniel Gayne

person
Liz's party

Romford M&S employee celebrates 50 years' service

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
This loaded AK47 rifle was seized in a drugs bust in Rainham, Havering

London Live News

Loaded AK47 rifle, pistol, revolver and crossbows seized in drugs bust 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon