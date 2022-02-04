Thousands of London Underground workers are to stage two 24-hour strikes next month in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions - Credit: PA

Thousands of London Underground workers are to stage two 24-hour strikes next month in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said about 10,000 of its members will walk out on March 1 and 3.

The union has been seeking assurances over jobs, pay, pensions and working conditions amid fears of cuts in Transport for London (TfL) funding, including at London Underground (LU).

It is not yet clear which lines will be affected.

Strikes affected the Metropolitan line in January - with more to follow this month - while industrial action over roster changes disrupted services on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines in December.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will be taking strike action next month because a financial crisis at LU has been deliberately engineered by the government to drive a cuts agenda, which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and‎ pensions."

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, expressed disappointment over the looming strikes, and urged the RMT to call off the industrial action.

He said: "No proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs as a result of the proposals we have set out."