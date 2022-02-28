Travellers in London are being warned of severe disruption to Tube services this week because of strikes - Credit: Ian Bell/ TfL

Travellers in London are being warned of severe disruption to Tube services this week because of strikes by thousands of workers in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Tuesday - March 1 - and Thursday - March 3.

Transport for London (TfL) said it expects severe disruption across all Tube lines on strike days.

Customers whose journeys rely on the Tube are being urged to work from home if they can, consider alternative modes of transport and leave extra time for essential journeys.

The planned action is also likely to severely affect services on Wednesday and Friday, particularly in the morning peak.

TfL buses will run, as will the DLR, London Overground, Trams and TfL Rail - but all are likely to be significantly busier on strike days.

The transport body has criticised the action, saying there are no specific proposals on pensions or terms and conditions, and that nobody has or will lose their job because of any proposals it has set out.

“TfL will do all it can to provide as many transport options as possible, but customers are advised to check before they travel, consider if their travel is essential and work from home if possible," said a spokesperson.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch claimed: “Our members will be taking strike action because a financial crisis at LU (London Underground) has been deliberately engineered by the government to drive a cuts agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and‎ pensions.

“These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods."

Transport staff "will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis", vowed Mr Lynch.

Picket lines will be mounted outside Tube stations across the capital on Tuesday and Thursday.

The government announced a new funding deal for TfL last week, which will run until the end of June.

Fares are to rise by an average of 4.8 percent tomorrow - March 1 - the biggest annual increase in a decade.

