There is service on sections of the District and Central lines in east London amid Tube strikes across the capital - Credit: PA/Ian West

Some Tube services are running in Barking and Dagenham Havering, Newham and Redbridge as Underground strikes cause travel chaos across London.

There is severe disruption across the entire Tube network today - March 1 - with all lines either fully or partly suspended amid a walkout by members of the union RMT.

Transport for London (TfL) says services are operating at a reduced frequency on certain outer sections of four lines.

This includes the Upminster to West Ham section of the District line and between Newbury Park and Leytonstone via Woodford on the Central line.

Thousands of workers are striking today in a dispute with TfL over jobs, pensions and condition, with another walk-out planned on Thursday.

TfL has warned the planned action is also likely to severely affect services on Wednesday and Friday mornings, particularly during peak hours.

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for status updates for all TfL services.