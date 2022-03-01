News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Tube strikes: Some east London services running amid chaos across the capital

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:05 PM March 1, 2022
A London Underground sign

There is service on sections of the District and Central lines in east London amid Tube strikes across the capital - Credit: PA/Ian West

Some Tube services are running in Barking and Dagenham Havering, Newham and Redbridge as Underground strikes cause travel chaos across London.

There is severe disruption across the entire Tube network today - March 1 - with all lines either fully or partly suspended amid a walkout by members of the union RMT.

Transport for London (TfL) says services are operating at a reduced frequency on certain outer sections of four lines.

This includes the Upminster to West Ham section of the District line and between Newbury Park and Leytonstone via Woodford on the Central line.

Thousands of workers are striking  today in a dispute with TfL over jobs, pensions and condition, with another walk-out planned on Thursday.

TfL has warned the planned action is also likely to severely affect services on Wednesday and Friday mornings, particularly during peak hours.

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for status updates for all TfL services.

London Live News
Transport for London
East London News

Don't Miss

Michelle Rees

Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Newton Primary School

Education News

Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money

Daniel Gayne

person
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police officer stock

London Live News

Found: Girl reported missing from Upminster

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon