Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
Will you be travelling in Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham this weekend or during next week?
Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey over the coming days, starting tomorrow - Saturday, April 9.
Road
Havering
Multi-way signals will be in place on Hornchurch Road from April 11-13 due to works being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.
The water company will also be working on Station Road in Upminster on April 12.
There will be a closure on Cowper Road in Rainham between April 11-13 due to council works.
The council will also be working on Mawney Road from 9.30am on April 12 until 3pm on April 14.
Redbridge
There will be a closure on Claybury Broadway from April 11-14 due to works being undertaken by T-Mobile.
Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Seven Kings Road between April 11-13.
Part of Eastern Avenue will be closed from 10pm on April 14 until 5am on April 20 as a result of TfL maintenance work.
Barking and Dagenham
Barking and Dagenham Council will be working on Merrielands Crescent from 9.30am on April 11 until 5pm on April 29.
They will also be working on Mount Road from 8am-5pm on April 14.
Cadent gas works which began on Monmouth Road yesterday - April 8 - will continue until April 28.
Rail
Underground
While there are no scheduled line closures over the weekend, delays and disruption are possible for Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines due to ongoing planned strikes.
c2c
Tomorrow - Saturday, April 9 - services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Liverpool Street.
Trains will not call at Limehouse or West Ham but will call additionally at Stratford.
This is due to Network Rail undertaking track maintenance work between Barking and London Fenchurch Street.
Services will not run on the Rainham line either tomorrow or Sunday (April 10).