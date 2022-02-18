Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Images
Planning on travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham by road or rail?
Here are some potential disruptions to look out for over the next week - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 19).
Road
A number of works are taking place next week across the three boroughs.
The round-up below lists disruptions where travel delays are advised as being likely or possible.
Havering
Council works
Most Read
- 1 Romford's most and least expensive streets, according to HM Land Registry study
- 2 Storm Eunice live updates: Trains cancelled across London
- 3 Romford Market to close ahead of Storm Eunice 80mph winds
- 4 Investigation launched after woman, 74, dies in Harold Hill house fire
- 5 Mother and daughter forced from 'uninhabitable' mouldy home
- 6 Dispersal order in force across Romford to deter crime and disorder
- 7 Men arrested as drugs, cash, weapons seized in dawn raids
- 8 Developer's appeal to build 82 extra homes at Roneo Corner refused
- 9 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Havering
- 10 Romford travel company ups salaries in line with 'real living wage'
- North Street, Romford - February 19 / 9.30am-12pm
- Southdown Road - February 18-22
- St Mary's Lane - February 22-23 and February 23-24 / 7.30pm-6am
- Rise Park Parade - February 22
Other works
- T-Mobile: Upper Brentwood Road - February 23 / 9.30am-3pm
- Openreach: Slewins Lane - February 22-23
- Cadent Gas Network: George Street - February 21-March 6
Redbridge
Council works
- Blake Hall Road - February 21-April 15
- Horns Road - February 22-24 / 9.30am-3.30pm
Other works
- 02: Tanners Lane and Court Way - February 22 / 9.30am-3.30pm
- TfL: North Circular Road - February 21-22 / 10pm-5am
- Cadent Gas Network: Ashurst Drive - February 23-March 16
- Essex and Suffolk Water: Coventry Road - February 23-25
Barking and Dagenham
- UK Power Networks: Merrielands Crescent - February 21-25
- 02: Wood Lane - February 23 / 10am-4pm
- TfL: Ripple Road - February 22-23 / 11.59pm-5am
- Essex and Suffolk Water: Abbey Road - February 23-25
- Gas Transportation Co Ltd: North Street - February 25-March 4 / 8am-5pm
- Gas Transportation Co Ltd: New Road - February 24-March 9
Rail
There will be no TfL rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield this Saturday and Sunday (February 19/20).
This is due to Network Rail works taking place between Maryland and Forest Gate stations.
Replacement buses will operate.
There will also be no Overground service between Romford and Upminster on either Saturday or Sunday.
A reduced service of two trains per hour will operate between Barking and Gospel Oak until 3pm on Sunday.
On Thursday and Friday - February 24 and 25 - the 11.30pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 11.35pm train from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run.
This Saturday and Sunday, c2c services between Barking and Liverpool Street will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street.
Services will not run on the Rainham line on Sunday due to overhead line works taking place between Barking and Grays.