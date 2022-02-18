Potential disruptions to watch out for around Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham over the next week - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 19) - Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

Planning on travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham by road or rail?

Here are some potential disruptions to look out for over the next week - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 19).

Road

A number of works are taking place next week across the three boroughs.

The round-up below lists disruptions where travel delays are advised as being likely or possible.

Havering

Council works

North Street, Romford - February 19 / 9.30am-12pm

Southdown Road - February 18-22

St Mary's Lane - February 22-23 and February 23-24 / 7.30pm-6am

Rise Park Parade - February 22

Other works

T-Mobile: Upper Brentwood Road - February 23 / 9.30am-3pm

Openreach: Slewins Lane - February 22-23

Cadent Gas Network: George Street - February 21-March 6

Redbridge

Council works

Blake Hall Road - February 21-April 15

Horns Road - February 22-24 / 9.30am-3.30pm

Other works

02: Tanners Lane and Court Way - February 22 / 9.30am-3.30pm

TfL: North Circular Road - February 21-22 / 10pm-5am

Cadent Gas Network: Ashurst Drive - February 23-March 16

Essex and Suffolk Water: Coventry Road - February 23-25

Barking and Dagenham

UK Power Networks: Merrielands Crescent - February 21-25

02: Wood Lane - February 23 / 10am-4pm

TfL: Ripple Road - February 22-23 / 11.59pm-5am

Essex and Suffolk Water: Abbey Road - February 23-25

Gas Transportation Co Ltd: North Street - February 25-March 4 / 8am-5pm

Gas Transportation Co Ltd: New Road - February 24-March 9

Rail

There will be no TfL rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield this Saturday and Sunday (February 19/20).

This is due to Network Rail works taking place between Maryland and Forest Gate stations.

Replacement buses will operate.

There will also be no Overground service between Romford and Upminster on either Saturday or Sunday.

A reduced service of two trains per hour will operate between Barking and Gospel Oak until 3pm on Sunday.

On Thursday and Friday - February 24 and 25 - the 11.30pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 11.35pm train from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run.

This Saturday and Sunday, c2c services between Barking and Liverpool Street will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street.

Services will not run on the Rainham line on Sunday due to overhead line works taking place between Barking and Grays.