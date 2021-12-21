The latest traffic news for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham (December 24 - January 1) - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Are you travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham next week?

Here are some possible disruptions which could affect your journey over the coming days - starting December 24.

Rail

On Christmas Eve, services on the DLR, London Overground, London Trams, London Underground and TfL will close earlier than usual and on Christmas Day there will be no service on the DLR, Overground, London Trams, the Underground and TfL Rail services.

On Boxing Day and December 27, some Overground services will be disrupted, including from Gospel Oak to Barking and Romford to Upminster.

Rail operators have also warned of widespread cancellations because of coronavirus-related staff shortages, which could affect people travelling out of London over the holidays.

A number of firms are running reduced timetables due to workers being off sick or isolating.

Operators expecting disruptions this week include CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, Greater Anglia, ScotRail, TransPennine Express and Govia Thameslink Railway - which includes services across the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least January 3.

Road

Roadworks on Gubbins Lane, Upminister Road North and Collier Row Lane will end on Christmas Eve and planned works on Exchange street and The Battis will continue to cause disruption until the end of January.

Journeys on Cranbrook Road may be disrupted until January 4 due to traffic control.

Disruptions are also likely on Chudleigh Crescent until December 29.