Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford

Published: 6:00 PM July 4, 2021

Steer clear of routes that will cause a delay to your journey in Romford. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from July 5.

On the road:

Waterloo Road in Romford is prone to delays due to a lane closure, which is scheduled to last until July 9, while UK Power Networks carry out roadworks.

Exchange Street, in Romford, is likely to incur delays due to roadworks that will end on December 3 and a two-way traffic control system is currently in place.

There are roadworks in Romford at The Battis that end on December 3.

You may also want to watch:

There is a lane closure at Upland Road in Billericay due to roadworks being carried out by Essex County Council with an end date of August 7.

On Rainham Road South in Dagenham a multi-way traffic signal system could delay your journey until roadworks end on July 6.

Roadworks by Essex and Suffolk Water in Stifford Road in South Ockendon may cause delays until its planned end date of July 30.

Travelling by train:





Amended timetables on c2c lines will be in operation throughout the week.

There will be disruption to train services on July 10 and 11, due to track maintenance work between Barking and London Fenchurch Street.

c2c services on the Basildon and Ockendon lines will be diverted to start from or terminate at London Liverpool Street.

There will be no Rainham line services due to engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside project.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Lifts at the Chafford Hundred station are out of order between Lakeside shopping centre and the station until further notice.

At Laindon station the lifts are out of order until further notice.

Lifts between platform four and the rest of the station at Pitsea station will be out of order until further notice.



