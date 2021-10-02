Travel disruptions to look out for in and around Romford next week

Published: 7:07 PM October 2, 2021

What to watch out for on the road and railway this upcoming week, starting October 2. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Romford this upcoming week, starting October 3.

On the road:

Council works

South Street in Romford will be closed from 7.30pm until 6am on both October 4/5 and October 6/7; delays are likely.

Resurfacing works are set to take place on Collier Row Roundabout between October 7-9.

Starting from 7.30pm, these nightly roadworks will take place until 6am.

During this period, Clockhouse Lane and Collier Row Lane will be closed at their junctions with Collier Row Roundabout and diversions will be put in place.

Other works

One lane will be closed on the Southend Arterial Road between 10pm on October 6 and 5am on October 7.

This is due to work by National Highways, with delays possible close to junction 29 of the M25.

Elsewhere, on October 7, there may be delays on Billet Lane because of work by Virgin Media.

Essex and Suffolk Water are working across a number of streets in the coming days as well:

Woodcote Avenue, Elm Park until midnight on October 6.

Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row from October 4-6.

Shirley Gardens/Devonshire Park, Hornchurch from October 5-7.

Woodfield Drive, Gidea Park from October 6-8.

Ingreway, Harold Park from October 7-11.

Delays will be possible in all areas.

On the rails:

On Sunday - October 3 - services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street.

This is due to damaged overhead electric wires at Barking.

Services also won't run on the c2c Rainham line due to engineering work taking place in connection with the Barking Riverside project.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

From 8.40pm onwards between Monday, October 4 until Thursday, October 7, services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Liverpool Street.

The track maintenance between Barking and London Fenchurch Street will extend out to Upminster at 10.45pm, meaning the last service from Liverpool Street will leave at 10.15pm.