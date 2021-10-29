What's happening on the roads and railways this week?

Published: 9:00 AM October 29, 2021

Take a look at the potential disruptions in and around Havering this upcoming week, starting October 31. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Romford this upcoming week, starting from October 31.

On the road:

Council works

Western Road in Romford will be closed from 9.30am on November 1 until midnight on November 3.

North Street in Hornchurch will be closed from 7.30pm on November 1 until 6am on November 2.

Multi-way signals will be in place on Hacton Lane and Rainham Road between 9.30am on November 2 until 3pm on November 4.

A road closure will be in place on Orange Tree Hill, Havering-atte-Bower, from 8am on November 1 until 5pm on November 2.

Upminster Road North will be subject to traffic control measures from 7.30pm on November 2 until 6am on November 3.

A road closure will also be in place on Rush Green Road from 7.30pm on November 4 until 6am on November 6.

Other works

Transport for London (TfL) will be working on Brentwood Road on November 1 between 8am and 3pm, and on Straight Road near Gallows Corner between 10am and 3pm during the same day.

Gas network Cadent will be working on Upminster Road and St Mary's Lane between November 1-12, with delays advised as being likely.

The same advice has been issued in respect of work being done by T-Mobile on Rainham Road between November 5-9.

There may also be delays on Mungo Park Road on November 2 as a result of work by Thames Water.

Essex and Suffolk Water will close South Street in Romford between November 1-3.

On the railways:

On Sunday (October 31) c2c services will not run on the Rainham line due to Network Rail undertaking overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays - via Rainham.



