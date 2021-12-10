There may be disruptions to your journey in east London this week - Credit: Archant

A round-up of potential travel disruptions across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham over the next week, commencing Saturday, December 11.

By Road:

HAVERING

There are Essex And Suffolk Water works on London Road between December 8 and 14, with temporary traffic controls in place.

Traffic controls are in place on Brentwood Road until December 11, authorised by Transport for London (TfL).

Eastern Avenue West remains closed due to TfL works, and is not due to re-open until December 22.

Emergency road works are underway in Harold Hill on Straight Road, which are due to be completed on December 19.

REDBRIDGE

Cadent Gas has commenced mains replacement works on Percy Road from the junction of Douglas Road to the junction of Barley Lane. The works are expected to be completed by December 17.

Similarly, works on St Mary's Avenue at the junction of Overton Drive are expected to be completed by December 13.

Thames Water works are underway on Glenthorne Gardens and should be completed on or by December 19.

Thames Water has also closed Sylvan Road, Wanstead, due to an emergency service pipe relay works in the carriageway. Works should be completed by December 14.

BARKING AND DAGENHAM

Traffic controls are in place on Merrielands Crescent due to roadworks, meaning delays are likely until December 17.

There are also traffic controls in place on Lamberhurst Road, with roadworks expected to be completed by midnight on December 14.

By rail:

c2c

On the Rainham line, due to Network Rail track maintenance work between Barking and London Fenchurch Street, services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Liverpool Street on Saturday (December 11) and Sunday (December 12).

During the same period, on the Basildon line, certain services will operate on an alternative route via Rainham and will not call at stations via Laindon between Barking and Pitsea due to Network Rail work between Barking and Upminster.

These services will additionally stop at Tilbury Town, East Tilbury and Stanford-le-Hope. A shuttle train will be in operation between Pitsea and Upminster.

A train shuttle service will run between Upminster and Pitsea via Laindon.

On the Ockendon line, a shuttle service will run between Upminster and Grays.

Train services will run as follows: Upminster – Ockendon – Chafford Hundred – Grays.

Passengers from Ockendon and Chafford Hundred should change at Upminster or Grays for connecting services towards London.