Travel: What to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham
- Credit: PA
A round-up of potential travel disruptions across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham over the next week.
ROADS - HAVERING
Council works
Traffic control measures in place on Tindall Mews are to remain until midnight on Monday (December 6).
Such measures will also be in place on Clematis Close from December 6-8.
Other works
Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Heather Avenue from December 6-10, and on Upminster Road North from December 7-9.
Emergency roadworks on Douglas Road - started by Thames Water on December 1 - will continue until 8pm on December 15.
There will be a lane closure at junction 28 of the M25 between 10pm on December 7 and 5am on December 9.
There will be a similar closure at junction 29 between 10pm on December 9 and 5am on December 11.
ROADS - REDBRIDGE
Council works
Two way signals will be in place on Horns Road in Newbury Park from 9.30am on December 7 until 3.30pm on December 10.
New North Road in Fairlop may be subject to disruption between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Tuesday (December 7).
Other works
Thames Water will be working on High Street from 8am tomorrow - Saturday, December 4 - until 6pm on Sunday.
Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Cameron Road in Seven Kings from December 6-17.
Virgin Media will be working on Water Lane from December 3-7, with delays advised as likely.
ROADS - BARKING AND DAGENHAM
Network Rail is working on Chequers Lane between December 5-6, with delays likely.
Emergency roadworks currently being carried out by Cadent on Grafton Road, Dagenham, will continue until midnight on Thursday (December 9).
There will be a road closure on Becontree Avenue on December 10 due to work being done by T-Mobile.
Traffic control measures will be in place on River Road in Creekmouth between 7.30am on December 6 and 5.30pm on December 10.
This is due to work being done by Thames Water.
RAILWAYS
c2c
Tomorrow - Saturday, December 4 - services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Liverpool Street due to Network Rail undertaking work between Barking and London Fenchurch Street.
On Sunday - December 5 - services on the Ockendon line will terminate at Upminster, and those on the Rainham line won't run.
The latter is due to overhead line work being done between Barking and Grays, with replacement buses set to run.