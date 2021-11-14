A round-up of potential travel disruptions over the coming days across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham. - Credit: PA Images

The potential disruptions to be aware of across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham over the coming days - between tomorrow and Friday (November 15-19).

ROADS - HAVERING

Council works

Delays are likely on Ardleigh Green Road between November 17-19.

Traffic control measures will be in place on Rainham Road and Lambs Lane South between November 18-22.

You may also want to watch:

There may be delays in Corbets Tey Road near Upminster from 9.30 tomorrow - November 15 - until 3pm on Wednesday (November 17).

Other Works

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working in London Road, Romford, between November 16-18.

They will also be working on Hall Lane, Upminster, between November 15-17.

On the M25, the junction 28 clockwise exit slip road will be closed overnight tomorrow (November 15).

It will reopen at 5am on November 16.

The Thames Gateway - near Ferry Lane - will be closed overnight on November 18.

It will reopen at 6am on Friday (November 19).

There will be a road closure on Eastern Avenue East - near Gallows Corner - from 8am on November 16 until 4pm on November 18.

This is due to work being undertaken by TfL.

ROADS - REDBRIDGE

Council Works

Redbridge Council will be working on a number of streets near the A12 over the coming days:

Chiltern Road: 8am November 16 - 6pm November 19

Applegarth Drive: 8am November 15 - 8pm November 18

Stainforth Road: 8am November 15 - 6pm November 18

Brancaster Road: 8am November 18 - 6pm November 22

Other Works

There will be a road closure on Haslemere Road in Seven Kings from 8am tomorrow - November 15 - until November 26.

This is due to work being done by Thames Water.

Elsewhere, Virgin Media are working on Loxford Lane tomorrow.

Gas company Cadent will be working on The Glade from tomorrow until December 3.

There will also be a road closure on Wellesley Road, near Wanstead, from tomorrow until December 3.

BARKING AND DAGENHAM - ROADS

Council Works

There will be a road closure on Abbey Road, Barking, from tomorrow - November 15 - until December 10.

The council will be working on Green Lane, Becontree, from 9.30am on November 19 until 4pm on November 20.

There will also be road closures on Goresbrook Road - between tomorrow and Wednesday (November 15-17), and on Havering Gardens between Thursday and Friday (November 18-19).

Other Works

Thames Water will be working on Longbridge Road between 9am-8pm on November 18.

The water company will also be working on Hedgemans Road all day on November 17.

RAILWAYS

c2c

Between tomorrow - Monday - and Thursday, services on all three lines will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Liverpool Street from 8.40pm onwards.

After this time, these services will be diverted via an alternative route and will call additionally at Grays. A shuttle service will run between Grays and Upminster and Upminster to Pitsea (via Laindon).

TfL

There will be changes to the Gospel Oak to Barking service between tomorrow and Friday (November 15-19).

From Monday to Thursday, the 7.54pm, 9.24pm and 10.54pm trains will not run from Barking to Gospel Oak.

Equally, the 8.40pm, 10.10pm and 11.30pm trains will not run from Gospel Oak to Barking.

From Tuesday to Friday, the 6.09am Barking to Gospel Oak train will start at Woodgrange Park at 6.12am.















