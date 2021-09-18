Havering road and rail delays to look out for next week

Published: 11:45 AM September 18, 2021

Advice for those travelling in and around Havering for next week, starting August 16. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Havering this upcoming week, from September 18.

On the road:

From September 20 there will be a traffic control system in place on Elm Park Avenue in Hornchurch. The works, carried out by the council, are scheduled to end on September 22.

Delays are likely on Hornchurch Road until September 21 when works by Essex and Suffolk Water are scheduled to end.

In Gidea Park on Heath Park Road, roadworks by the council may cause delays. They are scheduled from September 23 to 27.

You may also want to watch:

Western Road in Romford is also likely to see disruption due to traffic control signal in place until September 22.

Works carried out by Virgin Media mean Mercury Gardens in Romford will have a lane closure until September 21.

On the A13 there will be a road closure until September 22 due to Highways England repairs. The closures are on the A1306 eastbound entry slip road and the junction A1306 to the M25 eastbound carriageway.

Travelling by train:

On c2c trains, planned engineering work will take place between Shoeburyness and Leigh-On-Sea from 4pm on September 19 until 2pm on September 20 - services will be replaced by buses between the two locations.

At Laindon station, the lifts remain out of order between platform one, two and the footbridge.

Limehouse station is experiencing an issue with the ticket vending machines only accepting cards.