Where are road and rail delays possible across Havering next week?
Credit: Ken Mears
Are you planning to head out and about in Havering next week? Here are some of the possible disruptions you may want to avoid on the roads and rail.
Road
The Battis in Romford will be shut all week for works by Network Rail, while there will be two-way traffic lights in Exchange Street.
Traffic signals are also to be in operation in London Road, near the junction with Cromer Road, from November 10.
Collier Row Road, near to the junction with Ramsden Drive, will have traffic signals in place between November 8 and 10.
Traffic lights will be in place in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood, all week.
There is also a lane closure on New Road, Rainham, planned for next week while traffic signals are to be in force in Upminster Road near to the Windmill pub.
Western Road in Romford is set to be closed between 8.30pm on November 11 and 6am on November 12.
Rail
c2c has advised that on Saturday, November 13 only its services to Liverpool Street on the Basildon line will run due to engineering work between Barking and Fenchurch Street.
Services on the Rainham line will also be diverted to Liverpool Street.
There will be no service on the Ockendon line with replacement buses running between Upminster and Pitsea.
On Sunday (November 14), services will be diverted to start from and terminate at Fenchurch Street on the Basildon line.