Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- Credit: Sally Patterson
Planning on travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham by road or rail over the next week?
Check out the following disruptions which could affect your journey - starting tomorrow (Saturday, March 5).
Rail
On Sunday (March 6) the c2c Rainham line will not run, due to Network Rail undertaking overhead line work between Barking and Grays.
Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.
This weekend, there is no service on the Central line between Bethnal Green and Loughton / Woodford (via Hainault).
Replacement buses will be running.
Road
A number of roadworks are taking place next week across the three boroughs.
The round-up below lists disruptions where travel delays are advised as being likely or possible.
Havering
Essex and Suffolk Water works on Havering Road mean delays are possible until March 7.
Temporary traffic controls are also in place on Park Drive until March 7.
Water works on Helmsdale Road mean delays are possible until March 8.
Similarly, Hornchurch water works on Stanley Road are expected to cause delays.
Barking and Dagenham
Cadent Gas works on Westrow Drive mean delays are likely until March 8.
Frizlands Lane is closed for council works until March 8.
Openreach works in Upney Lane will likely cause delays until March 7.
A lane on New Road has been closed by GTC and is due to re-open on March 9.
Temporary traffic controls on Yewtree Avenue mean delays are possible until March 9.
Redbridge
Cranbrook Road has temporary traffic lights in place until March 11 due to Essex and Suffolk Water works.
A lane is also closed on Barking Road until March 8 for water works.
Thames Water works have closed Howards Road until March 9.
Delays are also likely on Centre Road and Lake House Road in Wanstead until March 11, due to council works.