Your weekly travel update for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - Credit: Archant

Planning on travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham by road or rail?

Here are some potential disruptions to look out for over the next week - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 5).

Rail

On Sunday - February 6 - the 8.41am and 9.11am services will not run from Romford to Upminster.

Nor will the 8.55am and 9.25am services from Upminster to Romford.

Passengers are advised to use bus routes 165, 248 and 370 instead.

Gospel Oak to Barking services will have a reduced service from Saturday until Thursday - passengers are advised to check the Transport for London website before travelling.

On c2c, certain trains will not run next week due to Network Rail track maintenance works between Barking and Fenchurch Street, as well as between Upminster and Pitsea via Laindon.

Check the c2c website before travelling.

Road

Havering

Heath Park Road - currently closed because of Thames Water works - will reopen on February 7.

South End Road has temporary traffic controls in place, with delays likely until February 8.

Cadent works have closed Oreston Road until April 6.

Chase Cross Road has temporary traffic measures in place due to Essex and Suffolk Water works - these are set to finish on February 8.

Redbridge

Cadent works in Cypress Grove mean the road is closed until February 14.

Burnside Road is also closed until February 11.

Green Lane has temporary lights in place due to T Mobile works, due to be complete by January 6.

Multi-way signals on Wards Road mean delays are likely until February 18.

Barking and Dagenham

New Road is closed due to Essex and Suffolk Water works which are to be completed by February 7.

Two-way signals are in place on Chequers Lane until February 11, with delays likely in the interim.