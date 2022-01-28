News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:32 PM January 28, 2022
Travel information in Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham over next week - starting tomorrow January 29 2022

Here are some of the potential delays to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - starting tomorrow (Saturday, January 29) - Credit: Archant

If you travel in and around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham, here are some potential disruptions to look out for over the next week - starting tomorrow (Saturday, January 29).

Road

Havering

There will be two way traffic signals on Western Road on February 1.

Such signals will also be in place on Rush Green Road between 9.30am-3pm on February 3.

The council will continue working on Warren Drive until midnight on February 1.

Stop/Go boards will be in place on Mungo Park Road from 10am on February 1 until 2pm on February 3.

Most Read

  1. 1 Isla Caton's mother pays tribute to seven-year-old whose 'love will last a lifetime'
  2. 2 Romford M&S employee celebrates 50 years' service
  3. 3 Father and son found guilty of Dagenham car park murder of John Avers
  1. 4 Plans to demolish council garages to build supported living for young people and disabled adults
  2. 5 Mother's agony after daughter laid dead in Hornchurch flat for six weeks
  3. 6 Harold Wood academy given emotional wellbeing and mental health award
  4. 7 Parking restricted at country park as work starts on Covid woodland memorial
  5. 8 Romford metal firm wants to 'rebuild trust' after residents stage protest
  6. 9 'A kind, gentle man': Tributes to retired printworker and beloved father
  7. 10 Man 'threatened' outside Indian restaurant in Brentwood

They will also be in place on Upminster Road from 9.30am on February 1 until 3pm on February 3.

Openreach will be working on Ardleigh Green Road between January 31 - February 2.

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Chase Cross Road between February 1-8.

Redbridge

There will be a lane closure on Eastern Avenue West overnight on Monday; the lane near King George Hospital will close at 10pm on January 31 and open again at 5am on February 1.

Essex and Suffolk Water will start work on Oaks Lane on January 31 which will continue until February 8.

The water company will also be working on Reynolds Avenue between February 1-3.

UK Power Networks will be working on Connaught Lane during the same dates.

BT will be working on Cranbrook Road between February 2-4, and on George Lane between January 31 - February 2.

Stop/Go boards will be in place on Green Lane on February 3 due to works being done by T-Mobile.

Thames Water will be working on Wanstead Lane between 8am on February 3 and 5pm on February 12.

Barking and Dagenham

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Abbey Road between February 3-9.

The two-way signals in place on Chequers Lane will continue until February 11.

Cadent gas network will be working on Rusholme Avenue between January 31 - February 18, and on Sterry Road between February 4-18.

Traffic control measures will be in place on Wykeham Green between February 2-4.

Thames Water will be working on Creek Road between January 31 - February 2.

Rail

c2c

On Sunday - January 30 - services will not run on the Rainham line due to overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

TfL

On Sunday from noon until 10pm, there will be a reduced service of four trains per hour between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

Also on Sunday, there will be no service between Gospel Oak and Barking - replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

London Live News
Transport for London
Havering News
Redbridge News
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

New app to convert former Mothercare into an Aldi

Aldi given nod to open at former Mothercare branch in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Elm Park Avenue, where the restaurant is based.

Havering Council

Restaurant rejects licensing advice over late opening application

Daniel Gayne

person
Delivery driver in SBL-branded high-viz squatting to urinate.

Hornchurch mother's outrage at delivery drivers urinating on her house

Daniel Gayne

person
BHRUT staff and their supporters held a demonstration outside Queen's Hospital in opposition to mandatory vaccination.

NHS

NHS staff protest mandatory vaccinations outside Queen's Hospital

Daniel Gayne

person