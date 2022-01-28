Here are some of the potential delays to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - starting tomorrow (Saturday, January 29) - Credit: Archant

If you travel in and around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham, here are some potential disruptions to look out for over the next week - starting tomorrow (Saturday, January 29).

Road

Havering

There will be two way traffic signals on Western Road on February 1.

Such signals will also be in place on Rush Green Road between 9.30am-3pm on February 3.

The council will continue working on Warren Drive until midnight on February 1.

Stop/Go boards will be in place on Mungo Park Road from 10am on February 1 until 2pm on February 3.

They will also be in place on Upminster Road from 9.30am on February 1 until 3pm on February 3.

Openreach will be working on Ardleigh Green Road between January 31 - February 2.

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Chase Cross Road between February 1-8.

Redbridge

There will be a lane closure on Eastern Avenue West overnight on Monday; the lane near King George Hospital will close at 10pm on January 31 and open again at 5am on February 1.

Essex and Suffolk Water will start work on Oaks Lane on January 31 which will continue until February 8.

The water company will also be working on Reynolds Avenue between February 1-3.

UK Power Networks will be working on Connaught Lane during the same dates.

BT will be working on Cranbrook Road between February 2-4, and on George Lane between January 31 - February 2.

Stop/Go boards will be in place on Green Lane on February 3 due to works being done by T-Mobile.

Thames Water will be working on Wanstead Lane between 8am on February 3 and 5pm on February 12.

Barking and Dagenham

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Abbey Road between February 3-9.

The two-way signals in place on Chequers Lane will continue until February 11.

Cadent gas network will be working on Rusholme Avenue between January 31 - February 18, and on Sterry Road between February 4-18.

Traffic control measures will be in place on Wykeham Green between February 2-4.

Thames Water will be working on Creek Road between January 31 - February 2.

Rail

c2c

On Sunday - January 30 - services will not run on the Rainham line due to overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

TfL

On Sunday from noon until 10pm, there will be a reduced service of four trains per hour between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

Also on Sunday, there will be no service between Gospel Oak and Barking - replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.