Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- Credit: PA
If you travel in and around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham, here are some potential disruptions to look out for over the next week - starting tomorrow (Saturday, January 22).
Havering
Council works
Brentwood Road, Romford: 10am January 24 - 2pm January 26
North Street, Hornchurch: January 26-January 28
North Street, Romford: January 28 / between 9.30am-3pm
Avon Road, Upminster: 9.30am January 25 - 3pm January 27
Other works
Thames Water will be working on Eyhurst Avenue, Hornchurch, between January 24-25.
Cadent will be working on Collier Row Road between January 22-24, and on Oreston Road in Rainham between January 24-April 1.
T-Mobile will be working on Rainham Road on January 27.
Redbridge
Other works
Vodafone will be working on Winston Way in Ilford between 10.00am-3.30pm on January 28.
BT will be working on Ilford Lane between 8am-6pm on January 25.
Transport for London (TfL) will be working on Snakes Lane East between 8am-3pm on January 24.
There will be a link road closure on the A406 westbound - at junction 4 of the M11 - from 10pm on January 24 until 5.30am on January 26.
Virgin Media will be working on Southend Road between January 25-27.
Barking and Dagenham
Council works
Chequers Lane, Dagenham: 9.30am January 24 - 5pm February 11
Ripple Road, Barking: January 23 / between 8.30am-3.30pm
Other works
Gas Transportation Company will be working on Abbey Road in Barking from 8am on January 24 until 6pm on March 4.
Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on St Paul's Road between January 24-28.
UK Power Networks will be working on Centre Road in Dagenham between January 24-28.
Openreach will be working on Dagenham Road between January 22-26.
TfL will be working on Ripple Road overnight on January 24; an enforced lane closure will reopen at 5am on January 25.
Railways
c2c
On Sunday - January 23 - services will not run on the Rainham line due to overhead line work between Barking and Grays.
An amended timetable will run on the Basildon and Rainham lines between January 24-27.
TfL
Ongoing strike action by union RMT could impact Night Tube services every weekend until June 19.
There will be changes to the Gospel Oak to Barking services on Sunday (January 23).
The 9.24am, 10.09am, 10.54am and 11.39am trains will not run from Barking to Gospel Oak.
The 9.25am, 10.10am and 10.55am trains will not run from Gospel Oak to Barking.
Also on Sunday, there will be a reduced service on TfL rail between 12pm-10pm.
Four trains will run per hour between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.