Possible road and train disruptions around Romford

Published: 4:50 PM July 9, 2021

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from July 12.

On the road:

A carriage and entry slip road closure on junction 30 of the M25 may lead to delays in the Upminster area, particularly in Bramble Lane and Aveley Road.

Both closures will be in place until July 19 as Highways England carry out works.

There may be delays in Slewins Lane, Gidea Park due to roadworks being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

These works - which started on July 8 - are set to last until July 19.

Roadworks taking place in Erroll Road, Romford, may cause delays until completed on July 14.

This is due to maintenance work being carried out by UK Power Networks, who are also working on the adjacent Main Road until the same date.

Travelling by train:

On c2c, there will be diversions in place that will affect those travelling to Barking, Rainham and Upminster.

Starting on Monday 12 and continuing until Thursday 15, services will divert to London Liverpool Street due to works being undertaken between Barking and London Fenchurch Street.

After 8.40pm, the route will run from London Liverpool Street - Laindon - Shoeburyness, and London Liverpool Street - Rainham - Shoeburyness.

The works will extend to Upminster after 10.45pm, with the last through services departing Shoeburyness at 9.55pm and London Liverpool Street at 10.15pm.

The lifts between the main concourse and platforms two and three at Upminster station will be out of order until further notice, alongside those at Chafford Hundred and Laindon that remain so.



