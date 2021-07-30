Road and rail disruptions coming up over the coming week

Published: 8:09 PM July 30, 2021

Advice for those travelling in and around Havering for the week commencing August 2. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from August 2.

On the road:

Essex and Suffolk Water is carrying out works in Upminster and Rush Green, which may impact travel in those areas.

Between August 5 and 11, the provider will be working in Corbets Tey Road and Rush Green Road.

A lane will be closed in the latter street as a result.

You may also want to watch:

Havering Council will also be carrying out repair works over the coming week.

In Parkstone Avenue, traffic control measures will be in place between August 5 and 9.

Lambs Lane South will be subject to similar controls between August 4 and 6, as will Birch Road.

On the M25, there will be a lane closure due to electrical works undertaken by Highways England.

A lane at junction 29 - close to where the motorway meets the A127 - will be closed between 10pm on August 2 and 5am on August 5.

Highways England will also be working on St Mary's Lane 8am - 5pm on August 9.

Travelling by train:

From 11.30pm onwards on Monday and Tuesday - August 2 and 3 respectively - services from London Fenchurch Street will be diverted to start from/terminate at either Barking or Upminster.

This is due to Network Rail doing track maintenance work, and will apply to both the Basildon and Rainham lines.

An amended timetable can be found here.

Changed timetables will be running across all three lines - Basildon, Rainham and Ockendon - on Friday (August 6).

Services from Barking to Grays via Rainham will not run on Saturday and Sunday (August 7 and 8).

This is due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside Project; rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays.

The lifts remain out of order between platform one and the upper concourse/ticket hall of Upminster station.

The lifts will be out of order until further notice between platform one and street level at Dagenham Dock station.



