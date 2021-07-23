Get clued up on road and train disruptions coming to the area

Published: 8:07 PM July 23, 2021

Travel advice for commuters in and around Havering for the week commencing July 26. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from July 26.

On the road:

Thames Water are starting work in both Heath Park Road and Manor Road on July 26.

Road closures will be in place until August 31, with delays reportedly likely.

There may be disruption around Pettits Lane until July 28 as a result of maintenance work undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Elsewhere, Cadent are working on Elm Grove, meaning the street is going to be closed until July 29.

This may cause delays in and around the Emerson Park area.

The gas network is also working in Hall Lane between July 28 - August 3, meaning delays are possible at the junction with Deyncourt Gardens near Upminster Station.

On July 29, Essex and Suffolk Water is working at the junction where Upminster Road North/Upminster Road South meets New Road.

Delays are likely to occur if travelling on this day due to the traffic control measures that will be in place.

Travelling by train:

Services from Barking and Upminster will be altered between July 26-29.

After 10.40pm, services will be diverted via an alternative route between Barking and Pitsea and will call additionally at Grays, Tilbury Town, East Tilbury and Stanford-le-Hope.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Pitsea via Laindon.

This is because Network Rail is doing track maintenance work.

An amended table for July 26-29 can be seen by visiting this link.

On Sunday, August 1, services on the Rainham line won't run.

This is due to engineering work taking place in connection with the Barking Riverside project.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.