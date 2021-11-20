A round-up of potential travel disruptions over the coming days across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham. - Credit: Sally Patterson

A round-up of potential travel disruptions across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham over the next week - starting November 21.

ROADS - HAVERING

Council works

Traffic control measures will be in place on Chase Cross Road in Collier Row between 9.30am on November 25 and 3pm on November 26.

Similar measures will be in place on Straight Road between the same times from November 22 to November 24.

Stop/Go boards will remain in place on Gubbins Lane until 3pm on November 23.

Other works

There will be a lane closure in Rom Valley Way today and tomorrow - November 20/21 - due to work being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

They will also be working on South Street between November 22-24, and on St Marys Lane in Upminster between November 23 and November 28.

On November 23, Thames Water will be working on Upper Rainham Road.

Phone company 02 will be working on St Edward's Way in Romford between 9.30am-3.30pm on November 22.

ROADS - REDBRIDGE

Council Works

A lane will be closed on Nightingale Lane, Wanstead, from Monday - November 22 - until March 11 2022.

There will also be a lane closure on Overton Drive during the same period.

Other Works

Ongoing work by Essex and Suffolk Water on Bedford Road in Ilford will continue until midnight on November 25.

Thames Water will be working on Charteris Road in Woodford Green from November 22 until December 17.

There will be a lane closure on the North Circular Road overnight on November 22, starting from 10pm.

The lane will reopen at 5am on November 23.

BARKING AND DAGENHAM - ROADS

Council Works

Tenterden Road will be closed between 9.30am-4pm on Friday (November 26).

Traffic control measures will also be in place on St Giles Avenue in Dagenham between 9.30am on November 22 and 5pm on November 26.

The lane closure which has been in place in Gascoigne Road since November 1 will end at midnight on November 26.

Other Works

Alfreds Way will be closed overnight on November 25, starting from 10pm.

It will reopen at 6am on November 26.

Two-way signals will be in place on Wood Lane between November 24-26.

Openreach will be working on High Road from November 25 until December 1.

Gas company Cadent will be working on Beam Avenue in Dagenham between November 22-25.

RAILWAYS

c2c

Services will not run on the Rainham line tomorrow - November 21 - due to engineering work being done in connection with the Barking Riverside Project.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Barking line services will divert to Fenchurch Street until 2.25pm tomorrow due to Network Rail undertaking engineering works between Barking and Liverpool Street.