An experimental traffic measure in Minster Way and Wingletye Lane is to end 'with immediate effect' following consideration of the effectiveness of the scheme. - Credit: Google Maps

An experimental traffic measure intended to improve road safety at a busy Hornchurch junction is to end "with immediate effect".

Since June, motorists have had to turn left from Minster Way on to Wingletye Lane, while there has been no left turn from Wingletye Lane on to Minster Way.

Havering Council has been assessing the measure since implementation, and confirmed it will be removed in a decision notice dated November 16.

It reads: "This executive decision authorises the discontinuance of the experimental traffic measures in Minster Way and Wingletye Lane with immediate effect.

"This decision follows consideration of the effectiveness of the experimental scheme and representations received during the course of the statutory objection period."

Prior to implementation, the council received TfL data which outlined that there have been seven recorded accidents in the vicinity of the junction since 2016.

While five of these were near to the Minster Way/Upminster Road junction, the other two were in and around the junction where Minster Way meets Wingletye Lane.

This - combined with safety concerns expressed by residents - prompted the decision to place restrictions at the junction.

However, it has been dogged with complaints from the outset, with 89 formal objections made - according to the decision notice.

Twenty two of these have been received since the start of the September school term, while an online petition has also gained 1200 signatures.

In recommending to remove the restrictions with immediate effect, Havering Council confirmed that any Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued to date remain valid "as an illegal traffic movement had been undertaken".

Between July 31 and August 13, a total of 309 such notices were issued for offences committed on Minster Way, with 84 for those detected on Wingletye Lane.

There are still 1195 and 361 live PCNs - issued since August 14 to date - for Minster Way and Wingletye Lane respectively.

The council also said that a fresh consultation on an alternative scheme will be carried out next year, subject to TfL funding.







