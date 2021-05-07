'Beyond annoying' - New traffic measure coming to Hornchurch junction

Published: 12:00 PM May 7, 2021

Havering Council has confirmed plans for an experimental traffic order which will see a mandatory left turn imposed for Minster Way on to Wingletye Lane, while there will be no left turn from Wingletye Lane on to Minster Way. - Credit: Google Maps

An experimental traffic measure intended to improve road safety is set to go live at a busy Hornchurch junction.

The council has confirmed those who drive through the Minster Way and Wingletye Lane junction will face new rules in the coming weeks.

Once live, motorists will have to turn left from Minster Way on to Wingletye Lane, while there will be no left turn from Wingletye Lane on to Minster Way.

The letter issued to residents explaining the new traffic order. - Credit: Sherrie O'Neill

Nearby residents were first informed of this in a letter dated April 27, which said the scheme would likely go live on May 17.

A council spokesperson has since confirmed this was "a target date": "Due to an unforeseen issue regarding getting power to one of the required lit signposts, this will likely be delayed."

According to the residents' letter, this scheme has been designed "in response to concerns raised by residents to local ward councillors".

It aims to improve safety at that junction and deter drivers from using Minster Way as a cut-through route between Upminster Road and Wingletye Lane.

The experimental traffic order is set to last for a maximum of 18 months, with comments, feedback and objections welcomed for the first six months. - Credit: Google Maps

The measure will last a maximum of 18 months, with comments, feedback and objections welcome during the first six months of going live.

Residents have already reacted to news of this scheme online.

Louise Hardy said: "This is beyond annoying! I use this all the time, mainly as Upminster Road to Wingletye Lane is gridlocked. Traffic is going to be even more ridiculous there!"

Kate Carey added: "This is only going to cause chaos for cars wanting to turn right into Wingletye Lane. Forcing them to turn left will make the slip road opposite where it leads to Maywin drive (opposite the college) congested and dangerous."

In response to these concerns, the council spokesperson said: "As with all new traffic measures, there is a potential for a knock-on effect on other roads or junctions, which is why we have put this in place on a temporary basis to test any knock-on effects."

They added that responses to the consultation are open to public inspection upon request, with any personal information redacted.

Comments are to be sent to trafficandparkingcontrol@havering.gov.uk.