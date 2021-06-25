New traffic measure in Hornchurch slammed as 'a complete joke'

Published: 5:20 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM June 25, 2021

A new traffic measure in Hornchurch has been described as a "complete joke".

The experimental order - enforcing a mandatory left turn from Minster Way to Wingletye Lane, and no left turn in the opposite direction - went live this week.

Havering Council hopes it will discourage rat-running through residential areas and is inviting comments from residents on how it is working.

However, it has caused frustration among drivers who believe it has made traffic worse on Wingletye Lane, though some residents - particularly of Minster Way - favour its introduction.

Intended to improve road safety, a letter sent to residents in April said the scheme had been designed "in response to concerns raised by residents to local ward councillors".

A new measure - where motorists have to turn left from Minster Way on to Wingletye Lane, and where they cannot left turn from Wingletye Lane on to Minster Way - went live on Monday (June 21). - Credit: Google Maps

Upminster resident Gary Foss has slammed the new measure as "a complete joke".

You may also want to watch:

Currently working in Hornchurch, Gary said his journeys have become longer since the order came into force.

Speaking on Wednesday (June 23), he said: "It's taken me 25 minutes to get from Woodhall Crescent to the traffic lights at Hacton Lane, which normally only took one minute."

Motorists have spoken out against the measure, which has been favourably received by Minster Way residents. - Credit: Gary Foss

Paul Hoare has also felt the impact: "We live in Upminster and my boy goes to Campion [The Campion School in Wingletye Lane].

"It makes the school run that much longer, whether by car or if he gets the bus. Can’t see how this improves safety.

"All the comments from Minster residents are about speed so put speed restricting measures in."

While the new measure has received a lot of flack, Minster Way resident Sherrie O'Neill has defended it on social media.

She believes the road is now much safer for children, adding: "It's lovely - I can actually get off my drive in the mornings now."

The measure will last a maximum of 18 months, with Havering Council saying it welcomes comments, feedback and objections during the first six months of going live.

A Havering Council spokesperson said congestion will be monitored before a decision is made on if it will be made permanent or removed, with the possibility that it could be changed "after it has been tested out for a longer period of time".

They said: “As a result of this, when drivers are aware that they are no longer able to rat run and avoid the traffic lights on the main roads, we hope it will encourage drivers to find different routes which could lead to less traffic.”

Send comments to trafficandparkingcontrol@havering.gov.uk.