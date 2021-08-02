Tube strike suspended to allow for further talks

Updated

Published: 4:32 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM August 2, 2021

TfL has advised customers that planned strike action is set to affect Tube services from Tuesday August 3 until Friday August 6. - Credit: Transport for London

A strike by Tube drivers has been suspended to allow for further talks.

Industrial action had been planned by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) following a conflict over Night Tube pay.

After last ditch talks held between RMT and mediators Acas today - Monday, August 2 - the union decided to suspend the action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Following extensive and wide ranging discussions through the ACAS machinery we have hammered out enough ground to allow those talks to continue.

"As a result this week's strike action is suspended although the rest of the planned action rema‎ins on."

RMT has planned further strike action for August 24 and 26, should the dispute not be resolved.

The dispute centres around the allegation - made by RMT - that TfL wants to scrap the Night Tube pay grade for drivers.

TfL denies this, stating that Night Tube drivers have been offered the opportunity to join the full-time driver pool on a permanent basis.

As part of this, Night Tube duties are to be spread across all drivers.

The allegation is that this avoids having dedicated workers on these shifts at higher wages, effectively amounting to a scrapping of the Night Tube pay grade.

Richard Jones, head of network operations for London Underground, said: “These changes will allow us to operate both day-to-day Tube services and Night Tube more efficiently.

"It is extremely disappointing that the RMT has decided to announce strike action. I urge them to withdraw this action and to return to discussions with us to avoid this unnecessary disruption to Londoners going about their daily lives.”

Speaking ahead of today's talks, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said both bodies were hoping for "a constructive solution to this dispute".

Transport for London (TfL) warned of the possible industrial action last Thursday (July 29), and claimed it would cause "severe disruption" should it go ahead.



