News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Increased age of eligibility for 60-plus photo card being considered by TfL

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM October 14, 2022
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan delivers a keynote speech at Forest Hill school in south London, to annou

The changes to the 60-plus concession is among those being considered by TfL - Credit: PA

The Mayor’s Office has said it is considering increasing the age of eligibility for Transport for London's (TfL) 60-plus photo card as it looks to meet conditions set by the government in a recent deal. 

TfL and the government locked horns earlier this year over long-term funding arrangements. 

A £1.2 billion deal was eventually struck in August, although mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned TfL still had a £740 million gap in its budget, with fare increases and service cuts to be reviewed. 

One of the potential modifications aired by the mayor was to gradually increase the age at which people could qualify for the 60-plus concession. 

Now, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office has confirmed the proposal is being considered.  

They said despite the impacts of the pandemic and the conditions set by the government’s emergency funding deals, free or discounted travel for under 18s and those with 60-plus Oyster or Freedom Pass cards had previously been saved. 

However, they said the mayor has now been “forced” to consider increasing the age of eligibility on a phased basis, excluding those on low incomes. 

No final decision has been made, they added, with any change supported by consultation with key stakeholders and an Equality Impact Assessment. 

Transport for London
London

Don't Miss

Terry Lawrence received the warning from Havering Council after dropping his daughter off at her grandparents in Hornchurch

Havering Council

Man receives School Street warning at 3.26pm - despite it ending at 3.25pm

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Keith Eaton, 65, outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court

Havering Council

Romford homeowner faces court costs of £6,000 for not clearing rubbish

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Plans have been submitted for shops and housing in North Street, Romford.

Housing News

Developer seeks to remove affordable housing from North Street plans

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Lindsey Bucktrout said she is ready to 'put my whole heart' into her new venture

'Ready to give it my all’: Local mum prepares to open Gidea Park dog shop

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon