News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 8:41 AM October 27, 2021    Updated: 9:01 AM October 27, 2021
The Elizabeth line passenger train, after its first journey in Shenfield. Picture: Catherine Davison

TfL services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield are suspended. - Credit: Catherine Davison

The TfL Rail line between Liverpool Street and Shenfield is suspended this morning (October 27) due to a person on the tracks.

A British Transport Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the line near Chadwell Heath at 7.18am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

They said: "Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia, whose services are also disrupted, said: "Services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.

"C2C will accept Greater Anglia ticket holders between Southend and Fenchurch Street, while London Underground will accept Greater Anglia tickets on all reasonable routes."


Most Read

  1. 1 'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall
  2. 2 Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van
  3. 3 Upminster chef named best in the country with award
  1. 4 Eight arrested on suspicion of murder following death of two teens
  2. 5 Men questioned and 200 hours of CCTV seized after boys killed in Brentwood
  3. 6 Cladding scandal: Homeowners ‘stuck’ as service charges rise
  4. 7 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
  5. 8 Woman dies after car crash near Upminster
  6. 9 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  7. 10 Detectives appeal for witnesses to Upminster crash involving 'stolen' van
East London News
Ilford News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Romford M&S

Video

Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
How Romford are you quiz

Quiz

How Romford are you? Test yourself with our quiz

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
School streets

Education News

Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Appeal image

Crime

Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon