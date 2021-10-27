Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train

Published: 8:41 AM October 27, 2021 Updated: 9:01 AM October 27, 2021

TfL services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield are suspended. - Credit: Catherine Davison

The TfL Rail line between Liverpool Street and Shenfield is suspended this morning (October 27) due to a person on the tracks.

A British Transport Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the line near Chadwell Heath at 7.18am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

They said: "Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Greater Anglia, whose services are also disrupted, said: "Services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.

"C2C will accept Greater Anglia ticket holders between Southend and Fenchurch Street, while London Underground will accept Greater Anglia tickets on all reasonable routes."



