Train delays due to signal failure near Liverpool Street

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 8:54 AM November 23, 2021
Passengers are facing disruption on TfL Rail this morning. Picture: Catherine Davison

Passengers are facing disruption on TfL Rail this morning. Picture: Catherine Davison - Credit: Archant

There are severe delays on the TfL Rail line between Liverpool Street and Shenfield this morning (November 23) due to a signal failure.

The problem, between Liverpool Street and Stratford, is also affecting Greater Anglia services to and from the stations.

Greater Anglia warned that disruption could last until around 10.30am.

Ticket holders can use c2c services between Southend and Fenchurch Street, as well as any reasonable London Underground route.

There is, however, also disruption on the Hammersmith and City line, which runs from Barking into central London, due to train cancellations. Tickets will be accepted on bus services.

