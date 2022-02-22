We looked into the archives to see how TfL fares compare to ten years ago - Credit: Archant

The biggest increase to TfL fares in a decade will take effect in a week's time.

With prices set to increase by an average of 4.8 percent from March 1, Londoners can add travel to a list of escalating costs which also features soaring energy prices and an imminent increase to National Insurance.

Key changes to TfL charges include a 10p increase to single tube fares in zone one, alongside a jump of between 10p-30p across the rest of the network.

Bus fares will rise by 10p - and 6.5pc - to £1.65.

The full list of increases can be seen in the tables below.

Much has been made of this being the biggest rise in a decade, but how did things look ten years ago?

This paper delved into the TfL archives to find out.

An information document from December 2, 2011 - still available on the transport body's website - reveals that fares for 2012 rose by 5.6pc on average.

Though this percentage is higher than the average 4.8pc hike slated for 2022, the end result is notably different.

The table below shows how the prices compare between 2012 and 2022.

Bus fares also increased by 3.8pc between 2011 and 2012, rising from £1.30 to £1.35 per single ticket.

Significantly, government intervention was involved in both increases.

Ten years ago, the then mayor of London Boris Johnson announced the increase on the back of securing £136m in government funding.

Fast-forward a decade, and current incumbent Sadiq Khan claims the government's refusal to "properly fund" an ailing TfL has prompted this increase - the second successive rise implemented by the mayor.

The revised prices will be introduced from next Tuesday, March 1.