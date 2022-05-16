Warnings about the closure of Gallows Corner flyover are not yet coming to fruition, according to Transport for London (TfL).

TfL has said it intends on refurbishing and repairing the flyover, with plans to submit a business case to the Department for Transport (DfT) this summer.

It announced last year that it may have to close the junction unless it received further government funding, in an effort to tackle its £1.3 billion funding gap.

The news was poorly received locally, with Havering Council leader Damian White saying “we feel as equally let down by TfL and the mayor of London as residents do".

He said: “For years residents have had to put up with a flyover that’s well past its sell-by-date and a junction that’s gridlocked, dangerous and simply unfit for purpose."

One local resident, Sharon Heron, started a petition calling for TfL and Havering Council to “work together” on the issue.

As of May 16, it had received over 1,600 signatures.

TfL has now confirmed it will be summitting a business case to DfT this summer to carry out works to refurbish and strengthen the flyover.

The flyover was only supposed to last for 15 years - Credit: Archant

David Rowe, TfL's head of surface major projects and renewals sponsorship, said: “The existing flyover at Gallows Corner was built in the 1970s and is in need of major repairs.

“We have assessed all options for its renewal thoroughly and are moving forwards with plans for a scheme that will refurbish and strengthen the flyover using the latest materials.

“This will ensure that this is a reliable structure for many generations to come, while reducing the impact on roads in the area during construction compared to alternative options.”

In response to the update, Sharon said it is “really good news” to hear TfL will be submitting a business case for the work.

However, she added: “My only concern is we have heard that before, and it has obviously not gone ahead.”

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who is among those to have been campaigning for improvements to the flyover, said: “It is welcome news that at last, there is going to be some investment into Gallows Corner. This is long overdue.

“Many of my constituents have been frustrated for decades about the shambles that is the Gallows Corner roundabout and flyover.

"It is a key junction in my constituency and many people in Romford use it daily.”