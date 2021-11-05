Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'
- Credit: PA
Transport for London (TfL) has warned of severe delays on two tube lines which serve east London.
Live updates on TfL’s website flag severe delays on both the District and Hammersmith and City lines.
The District line which stops at locations such as Whitechapel, West Ham, Barking, Hornchurch and Upminster, is experiencing “severe delays” due to “a customer incident”.
TfL’s website also warns of “severe delays” on the Hammersmith and City line, between Liverpool Street and Barking.
The Hammersmith and City line delays are a result of an “earlier customer incident at Whitechapel”, according to TfL’s website, and minor delays remain on the rest of the line due to the train cancellations.
You may also want to watch:
TfL has been contacted for comment.
Most Read
- 1 Star in the making: Boy goes viral after singing Motown classics in Spain
- 2 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 3 Harold Hill restaurant recognised as 'best takeaway in London' with award
- 4 Cladding crisis: Romford buyers denied access to fire safety test results
- 5 'My neighbour's flat is a drug gang's hideout - but nobody will help me'
- 6 Gemma Collins responds to LBC’s Steve Allen 'chubby' Tilly Ramsay remark
- 7 Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion
- 8 Why Romford MP voted for controversial House of Commons standards amendment
- 9 Harold Wood fatal fire: Teens arrested on suspicion of pensioner's murder
- 10 ‘You can’t beat Amazon’: Hornchurch music shop to close