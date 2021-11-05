Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'

Severe delays have been reported on the District and Hammersmith and City tube lines. - Credit: PA

Transport for London (TfL) has warned of severe delays on two tube lines which serve east London.

Live updates on TfL’s website flag severe delays on both the District and Hammersmith and City lines.

The District line which stops at locations such as Whitechapel, West Ham, Barking, Hornchurch and Upminster, is experiencing “severe delays” due to “a customer incident”.

TfL’s website also warns of “severe delays” on the Hammersmith and City line, between Liverpool Street and Barking.

The Hammersmith and City line delays are a result of an “earlier customer incident at Whitechapel”, according to TfL’s website, and minor delays remain on the rest of the line due to the train cancellations.

You may also want to watch:

TfL has been contacted for comment.