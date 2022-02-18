London Overground trains between Upminster and Romford have been cancelled - Credit: Transport for London

London Overground trains are not running between Upminster and Romford.

Transport for London announced this morning (February 18) that services have been suspended due to "strong winds".

Trains across the capital have been cancelled and delayed as Storm Eunice brings wind speeds of up to 90mph.

Earlier, the Met Office issued a red weather warning for London and the South of the UK, with people advised to "stay indoors".

The forecaster warned there may be a "danger to life" due to flying debris and damage to homes.

Check the latest Storm Eunice updates and how you may be affected on our live blog here.