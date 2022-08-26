Romford station upgrade completed: New lifts installed, entrances revamped and ticket office relocated
- Credit: Network Rail
An upgrade and refurbishment of Romford station has been completed, with new lifts and improvements to the entrance hall.
The work was delivered as part of Network Rail’s Crossrail programme, in which it will be upgrading all of the surface stations, excluding underground stops, serviced by the Elizabeth line.
Retail units have been removed so there is also more room for passengers to move around the station, and there is a new northern entrance from The Battis.
The current entrances under the rail bridge have also been improved.
Among the other completed works are a relocation of the ticket office to the ground floor and new lifts, providing easier access to the mezzanine and platforms three, four and five.
Under secretary of state for transport, Baroness Vere, said: “We remain committed to a fully accessible Elizabeth line and our £2.9 billion investment to improve the line and stations across the route plays a vital role in achieving just this.
“These upgrades at Romford station form part of our promise to make travel easier, more comfortable and more accessible for millions of passengers, boosting connectivity across London and the south east.”
Most Read
- 1 Man in 50s dies after lorry overturned on A13 at Ferry Lane Interchange
- 2 Havering GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough
- 3 'Like they don’t care’: Romford mother on stress of alleged gas leak in apartment block – potentially undiscovered for 18 months
- 4 Arrests made after Rainham property searched amid oil protests
- 5 ‘Unreal’: Brentwood restaurant nominated in two categories at prestigious national industry awards
- 6 Beam Park station: Terms designed to ‘progress discussions’ decided upon by major stakeholders
- 7 Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London
- 8 Three-day music, food and arts celebration in Romford could become annual event, says organiser
- 9 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 10 Romford station upgrade completed: New lifts installed, entrances revamped and ticket office relocated
The deputy mayor for transport, Seb Dance, said he is “grateful to all those who worked throughout the pandemic on this refurbishment project”.
He added: “This upgrade demonstrates how investment in public transport helps improve and increase sustainable travel options.
“The new and improved Romford station will help even more people enjoy the transformational Elizabeth line, make journeys easier and more pleasant for commuters.
“Encouraging people back onto trains is a crucial part of supporting our economic recovery.”
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “I’m so proud of everyone that has worked all the way through the pandemic to complete this essential improvement work at Romford station, while keeping the station open and safe for passengers.
“The internal upgrades, together with new lifts, will make the station experience much better for all passengers travelling across London on the transformational service that is the Elizabeth line.”
The news follows the recent announcement that from November 6, passengers on the Elizabeth line will be able to travel as far as Paddington without changing as part of the next phase of the route’s extension.