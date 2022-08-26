The works were carried out as part of Network Rail's plans to upgrade all surface stations serviced by the Elizabeth line - Credit: Network Rail

An upgrade and refurbishment of Romford station has been completed, with new lifts and improvements to the entrance hall.

The work was delivered as part of Network Rail’s Crossrail programme, in which it will be upgrading all of the surface stations, excluding underground stops, serviced by the Elizabeth line.

Retail units have been removed so there is also more room for passengers to move around the station, and there is a new northern entrance from The Battis.

The current entrances under the rail bridge have also been improved.

Among the other completed works are a relocation of the ticket office to the ground floor and new lifts, providing easier access to the mezzanine and platforms three, four and five.

The completed entrance upgrade in Romford station - Credit: Network Rail

Under secretary of state for transport, Baroness Vere, said: “We remain committed to a fully accessible Elizabeth line and our £2.9 billion investment to improve the line and stations across the route plays a vital role in achieving just this.

“These upgrades at Romford station form part of our promise to make travel easier, more comfortable and more accessible for millions of passengers, boosting connectivity across London and the south east.”

The deputy mayor for transport, Seb Dance, said he is “grateful to all those who worked throughout the pandemic on this refurbishment project”.

He added: “This upgrade demonstrates how investment in public transport helps improve and increase sustainable travel options.

“The new and improved Romford station will help even more people enjoy the transformational Elizabeth line, make journeys easier and more pleasant for commuters.

“Encouraging people back onto trains is a crucial part of supporting our economic recovery.”

New lifts were among the upgrades installed at Romford station - Credit: Network Rail

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “I’m so proud of everyone that has worked all the way through the pandemic to complete this essential improvement work at Romford station, while keeping the station open and safe for passengers.

“The internal upgrades, together with new lifts, will make the station experience much better for all passengers travelling across London on the transformational service that is the Elizabeth line.”

The news follows the recent announcement that from November 6, passengers on the Elizabeth line will be able to travel as far as Paddington without changing as part of the next phase of the route’s extension.