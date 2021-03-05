Romford station upgrade to be finished end of 2021

Published: 5:00 PM March 5, 2021

Network Rail’s construction work at Romford station is progressing despite pandemic delays, on track for an end of the year opening.

The step free access, a new entrance and a fully refurbished and improved ticket office, will all ready for the opening of the Elizabeth line.

In any normal year, keeping a station open to passengers while upgrading it presents a significant challenge, but doing so while maintaining safety for the construction staff and observing all social distancing guidance in a confined area has been exceptionally challenging for the team delivering the works

At the onset of the pandemic, Network Rail shut down the site for six weeks in late March 2020.

VolkerFitzpatrick’s project manager, Adrian Pettigrew, has worked alongside Network Rail’s project manager Maroof Hossain since the project began, and has helped to implement many of the new procedures both teams are now working to, to ensure everyone goes home safe every day.

"We have had to overcome complications with the delivery of plant, materials and equipment to areas within the station. This was challenging as we could only perform some of our main works whilst swapping from operational to non-operational periods (i.e. day to night) and vice-versa.

"During our stand down period, we were afforded the opportunity to review our designs and ensure that the simplest of things, such as combined (two person) manual handling could be either reduced, or, if possible, eliminated.

"The programme ahead sees us completing our main civil works by March 2021, with the intention of progressing the main fit-out and building services through to project completion."

Romford has already seen significant changes in recent years in preparation for the Elizabeth line, including the extension of its platforms and changes to the platform edge in 2018.

This change was to accommodate the new full-length Class 345 trains, which are due to be introduced on the route later this year, and the installation of cameras to allow the train drivers to safely see all the way down the platform.

When the current works are complete, the station will have lift access from ground level to the mezzanine level and platforms 3, 4 and 5, a fully refurbished ticket office and a new entrance onto the Battis Walkway, providing better access to the station.

