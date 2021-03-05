News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Romford station upgrade to be finished end of 2021

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 5:00 PM March 5, 2021   
Network Rail’s project manager

A CGI of the finished project. - Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail’s construction work at Romford station is progressing despite pandemic delays, on track for an end of the year opening.

The step free access, a new entrance and a fully refurbished and improved ticket office, will all ready for the opening of the Elizabeth line.

Ticket offices.

The temporary ticket offices. - Credit: Network Rail

In any normal year, keeping a station open to passengers while upgrading it presents a significant challenge, but doing so while maintaining safety for the construction staff and observing all social distancing guidance in a confined area has been exceptionally challenging for the team delivering the works

At the onset of the pandemic, Network Rail shut down the site for six weeks in late March 2020.

VolkerFitzpatrick’s project manager, Adrian Pettigrew, has worked alongside Network Rail’s project manager Maroof Hossain since the project began, and has helped to implement many of the new procedures both teams are now working to, to ensure everyone goes home safe every day.

Romford station in the works.

Romford station in the works. - Credit: Network Rail

You may also want to watch:

"We have had to overcome complications with the delivery of plant, materials and equipment to areas within the station. This was challenging as we could only perform some of our main works whilst swapping from operational to non-operational periods (i.e. day to night) and vice-versa.

"During our stand down period, we were afforded the opportunity to review our designs and ensure that the simplest of things, such as combined (two person) manual handling could be either reduced, or, if possible, eliminated. 

Romford stations in the works.

Romford stations in the works. - Credit: Network Rail

Most Read

  1. 1 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
  2. 2 Covid vaccination hub opens at Romford shopping centre
  3. 3 Fundraiser for 'Mrs Ardleigh Green' raises £9k in two days
  1. 4 Romford scrap yard faces action over 'unacceptable' noise
  2. 5 'Utter contempt': Government orders Havering to approve more houses
  3. 6 Design changes to Rainham flats development approved despite concerns
  4. 7 Pocket parks proposed for Romford town centre
  5. 8 Romford and Tamplin 'go separate ways'
  6. 9 Coroner unable to say where GP who died of Covid contracted virus
  7. 10 Hornchurch school alumnus remembers his roots with generous laptop donation

"The programme ahead sees us completing our main civil works by March 2021, with the intention of progressing the main fit-out and building services through to project completion."

Romford has already seen significant changes in recent years in preparation for the Elizabeth line, including the extension of its platforms and changes to the platform edge in 2018.

This change was to accommodate the new full-length Class 345 trains, which are due to be introduced on the route later this year, and the installation of cameras to allow the train drivers to safely see all the way down the platform.

When the current works are complete, the station will have lift access from ground level to the mezzanine level and platforms 3, 4 and 5, a fully refurbished ticket office and a new entrance onto the Battis Walkway, providing better access to the station.

Romford station in the works.

Romford station in the works. - Credit: Network Rail


 

Transport for London
Romford News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site of the old White Hart in Hornchurch

Nostalgia

How the White Hart became the 'heart of Hornchurch'

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
A computer-generated image of what the new leisure centre in Viking Way, Rainham might look like. Pi

Havering Council

Councillors give green light to new Rainham leisure centre plans

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Coronavirus

Only eight Covid patients 'critical' at Queen's and King George hospitals

Tom Ambrose

person
The deer in Dagnam Park Reserve.

Letters: Threat to Harold Hill deer, and TV licence fee for over-75s

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus