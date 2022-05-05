News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford car park reports antisocial behaviour spike amid disrepair complaints

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM May 5, 2022
A user of the car park said the lifts are “always broken”, it being lucky when they actually work

A user of the car park said the lifts are "always broken"

Broken lifts, wider disrepair and a lack of local support are just some of the issues reported by users of a central Romford car park. 

Run by Britannia Parking, the car park just behind Romford Shopping Hall is used by those visiting the market square and other central amenities. 

A spokesman for Britannia Parking told the Recorder that since the pandemic began, the car park has been subjected to an increase in antisocial behaviour, and that it has “worked extremely hard” to rectify any problems. 

However, one regular user, who wishes to remain anonymous, told this paper the car park has been plagued with issues. 

Our source said the lifts are “always broken” and generally in a poor state. 

He said: “The lifts are always on and off. You are lucky on the days it works."

Issues such as generally poor maintenance and disrepair have also been flagged

Issues such as generally poor maintenance and disrepair have been raised

He claimed another major issue is the system used to enable people in and out of the car park. 

“Because it’s coin-based, they always run out of coins,” he said, adding exact payments are required to cover the charge. 

Not only that, but when issues do arise, there is no one to help.  

Calling a number provided, he said he has been told no one is available in the area. 

“I’d say I have waited about 45 minutes once," he said.

Britannia Parking said it has had to run its car parks at a "substantial cost"

Britannia Parking said it has had to run its car parks at a "substantial cost" due to the pandemic, lockdowns and other related issues

The Britannia Parking spokesman said it had recently faced a chip coin supply chain issue, but this was a “one-off” and has now been addressed. 

They added: “Unlike retail, leisure and hospitality, the car parking industry has received no Covid-related support with business rates relief to date.  

“We have been forced to maintain our car parks at substantial cost despite incomes being negatively impacted by the pandemic, lockdowns and Covid-related issues.” 

They said Britannia Parking has “significantly increased” security during this time, and maintains a presence delivering 24/7 service. 

“Britannia Parking is a responsible car park operator and manager of 30 years’ standing,” they said.  “We take all concerns about our sites very seriously.” 

