Automated shutters are among the upgrades Britannia Parking are working on at the Romford site - Credit: Shaun Barker

Work improving a Romford car park previously described as “lawless” has begun, to the delight of a local businessman.

The car park, located behind Romford Shopping Hall and managed by Britannia Parking, has twice been covered in this paper for a perceived lack of care and maintenance of the site.

Alleged issues included broken lifts, antisocial behaviour and a problem with the car park’s exiting system, with one user telling the Recorder it had left him unable to leave for around 45 minutes.

Another person, Shaun Barker, director at Land Management - which runs and owns Romford Shopping Hall - said he had been told of instances such as a bonfire being lit, a man nearly being hit by a thrown can, and drinking and drug-taking.

These incidents were confirmed by the East Area BCU, which said it had made recommendations to Britannia Parking to help remedy the issues.

At the time, Shaun described the car park as “pretty shockingly run”, and that it was known as being “lawless”.

Since those earlier reports, work is now being done to improve the car park's security and payment system.

Shaun said: “It’s encouraging to see that Britannia Parking have taken seriously the issues raised.

"I hope users of the car park can start to feel a little more comfortable using the car park and the antisocial incidents are reduced, even eradicated.

“This is a very positive step forward for the town centre.”

The upgrades are being made after issues were reported at the car park - Credit: Shaun Barker

A spokesperson for Britannia Parking said the car park was identified as one which would benefit from various enhancements, and that customer feedback was taken into consideration.

Upgrades include a controlled access system with automated shutters, and updating the payment process to a new digital solution.

A schedule of maintenance works are also taking place.

“These enhancements will improve the user experience and help us safeguard against antisocial behaviour. We have tested these systems in other locations and received positive feedback for the changes,” they added.

“Britannia Parking is a responsible car park operator and manager of 30 years’ standing. We take all concerns about our sites very seriously.”