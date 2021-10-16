Road and rail: Disruptions to watch out for in Havering next week

Published: 3:29 PM October 16, 2021

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Romford this upcoming week, starting on October 17.

On the road:

Council works

Rise Park Parade - leading into Pettits Lane - will be closed on October 22.

Chase Cross Road will also be closed overnight on October 22. The road will shut at 7.30pm before reopening at 6am on October 23.

Delays are advised as being likely in Upminster Road North between 7.30pm on October 20 and 6am on October 21.

Three streets in Rainham are closed between October 18-21: Acer Avenue, Fagus Avenue and Elder Way.

Traffic control measures will be in place on the following streets between 9.30am on October 20 and 3pm on October 22.

Lower Bedfords Road

Coronation Drive

Rainham Road

Front Lane

Ardleigh Green Road

Traffic control measures will also be in place in Upminster Road North and Broadway between 9.30am on October 21 and 3pm on October 25.

Other works

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Collier Row Road on October 19, meaning multi-way signals will be in place throughout the day.

Thames Water is doing works in Brentwood Road, Gidea Park, between October 18-29. Traffic control measures will be in place.

Openreach will be working on Lambs Lane South between October 17-19, as well as on Hacton Lane between 9.30am and 3.30pm on October 20.

Delays are possible in and around junction 29 of the M25 on October 21. This is due to work by National Highways.

On the railways:

Services will not run on the Rainham line tomorrow (October 17) due to Network Rail undertaking overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

There will be minor changes to services on the Basildon line after 10.40pm between October 18-20, and after 11.45pm on October 21.

Further information can be found on the c2c website.

Elsewhere, the lifts between South Tower and street level at Dagenham Dock station will be out of order until further notice.