What's happening on Havering's roads and rails this week?

Published: 2:39 PM October 10, 2021

Disruptions in and around Havering this coming week, starting October 10. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Romford this upcoming week, starting today (October 10).

On the road:

Council works

Dagenham Road beside Queen's Hospital will be closed between 8pm on October 11 and 6am on October 13.

North Street in Hornchurch will be closed overnight - between 7.30pm and 6am - on October 11/12 and 12/13.

Delays are advised as being likely in Havering Road, Collier Row, between 9.30am and 3.30pm on October 12.

There is expected to be similar delays in Lower Bedfords Road between the same times on October 15.

Traffic control measures will also be in place on both Ingrebourne Road and West Road in Rainham between October 14-18.

The council will also be working in Corbets Tey Road - close to the crossroads with Park Drive and Gaynes Park Road - on October 15.

Delays are also possible at the nearby Sunnyside Gardens and in Moor Lane between October 14-18.

Other works

The slip road from the A127 - Southend Arterial Road - onto the M25 westbound will be closed between October 14-16.

A diversion route will be in place.

Essex and Suffolk Water are undertaking works in Hall Lane, Upminster, between October 13-21, and delays are advised as being likely.

A section of Broxhill Road in Havering-Atte-Bower will be closed between 11am on October 11 until 3pm on October 22.

This is due to work being undertaken by Thames Water.

One lane on Colchester Road will be shut overnight on three separate nights: October 11/12, 12/13 and 13/14.

The closure will take effect from 10pm until 5am.

This is due to work being done by Transport for London.

Elsewhere, UK Power Networks will be working in Park Farm Road on October 11.

On the railways:

Services will not run on the Rainham line due to works ongoing in connection with the Barking Riverside Project today (October 10).

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

An amended timetable will run on the Basildon and Rainham lines between October 11 and 15.