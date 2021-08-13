Road and rail closures in and around Romford next week

Published: 8:00 PM August 13, 2021

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Havering this upcoming week, from August 16.

On the road:

Glamis Drive in Hornchurch will be closed between August 19-23 due to work being done by Havering Council.

The council is also working on Hornchurch Road between August 18-20, meaning likely delays near the junctions of Park Lane and Albany Road.

Across the same dates Essex and Suffolk Water will be working in the Southend Arterial Road near to Gallows Corner.

One lane of that road will be closed during this period.

On the M25, there will be motorway maintenance taking place between August 16-30.

As a result, it's advised that delays will be likely in and around Ockendon Road.

Highways England is also working in Dennises Lane between August 17-September 3.

During this period there will traffic control measures in place, meaning possible delays.

Thames Water is still working on Rainham's Berwick Road, with it set to be closed until Friday (August 20).

Gas network Cadent will also be working in Rainham between August 17-20, with this set to cause potential disruptions in Harlow Road.

The council is working across a number of streets over the next week where delays are advised as possible (rather than likely).

Between August 18-20, there may be disruption in Harrow Drive where it joins Osborne Road.

Possible delays are also advised across the same dates in Globe Road and Bush Elms Road.

Travelling by train:

On c2c, there will be an amended timetable in operation on the Basildon, Ockendon and Rainham lines from Monday to Friday (August 16-20).

There will be no services on the Rainham line on Saturday 21 or Sunday 22, meaning rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays (via Rainham) instead.

Passengers travelling to and from Dagenham Dock can use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

This is due to ongoing engineering work taking place in connection with the Barking Riverside Project.

Engineering work also means that, on Sunday, services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street.



