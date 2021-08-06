Road and rail disruptions to watch out for next week

Published: 6:00 PM August 6, 2021

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Havering this upcoming week, from August 9.

On the road:

The closures of Manor Road and Heath Park Road in Gidea Park which came into effect on July 26 remain in place.

Highways England are starting work in St Marys Lane, Upminster on August 10, with delays advised as being possible.

This work - taking place close to the junction of Clay Tye Road - is expected to last until September 13.

The same company are working in Clay Tye Road from August 12 until September 17.

There will be a road closure in River Drive, Upminster between August 9 and 11.

On the same dates, there may be delays in Straight Road and Noak Hill Road in Harold Hill.

Traffic control measures will also be in place in Mercury Gardens, Romford between August 11 and 13.

This is due to work being done by Havering Council.

Thames Water are to start working on Berwick Road in Rainham on Monday (August 9), meaning the street will be closed until August 20.

Essex and Suffolk Water are undertaking work in Whybridge Close, Rainham between August 12 and 16, with delays likely.

The water company will also be working in London Road - between Cromer Road and Norfolk Road - in Romford from August 11 to 13.

Travelling by train:

An amended timetable is to run on the Basildon and Rainham c2c lines between August 9 and 12.

On Sunday August 15, Network Rail will be undertaking engineering works between Barking and London Fenchurch Street.

As a result, services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Liverpool Street.

Engineering work will also be taking place in connection with the Barking Riverside Project, meaning services to Rainham will not run.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays (via Rainham).

Passengers travelling to and from Dagenham Dock can use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

The lifts at Upminster station - between platform one and the ticket hall - remain out of order.

There is set to be a good service on the District Line, TfL Rail and London Overground for the entire week.