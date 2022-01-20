Tube workers set to hold a series of Metropolitan Line strikes this month have suspended their plans.

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that the first round of strike action at the Neasden depot - planned for today and tomorrow - was called off by rail union RMT yesterday (January 19).

The strikes, which were announced on January 10, come amid an ongoing dispute over driver rotas which has already seen walk-outs over the past two months.

However, action is still expected from 11:30am on February 10 until 11:29am on February 11.

Transport for London head of Metropolitan line operations Lee Stewart welcomed the news that today's proposed strikes have been suspended.

He said: "We are committed to treating our staff in a fair and consistent way and talks with the RMT will continue in the hope that the dispute can be resolved and that further planned strike action will also be suspended.”

Announcing the planned strikes earlier this month, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "There's a toxic culture developing at London Underground which amounts to the wholesale ripping up of normal procedures and agreements and our members at Neasden have said loud and clear that enough is enough.

"I am calling on tube bosses to get a grip and stop this wholesale undermining of normal industrial relations."

Mr Lynch added that the union remains "available for talks".

RMT has been contacted for comment.