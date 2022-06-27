People have been able to return to their homes after a driver collided with a gas main in Upminster.

Yesterday (June 26) at 6.10pm, police were called to the A127 junction with Front Lane because a black Mercedes hit a gas main.

A Met spokesperson confirmed the driver of the car was taken to hospital, where his condition “remains life-threatening".

Some residents were evacuated from their homes following the incident, and roads were closed.

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said: “After being made aware of the incident, staff were sent to the scene to support the emergency services and to help residents who were evacuated from their homes.

“The all-clear was given by the police around 11.30pm last night that the gas leak had been repaired and residents were able to return to their homes.”

Cllr Morgan also thanked council staff and emergency services teams for their swift response, saying his "thoughts are with the driver and family”.

Roads have also been reopened.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

Witnesses, including those with dash cam/mobile phone footage, are asked to contact the investigation team by calling 020 8597 4874 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5664.