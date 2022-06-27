Roads reopen and residents return home after A127 Upminster crash into gas main
- Credit: Steve Poston
People have been able to return to their homes after a driver collided with a gas main in Upminster.
Yesterday (June 26) at 6.10pm, police were called to the A127 junction with Front Lane because a black Mercedes hit a gas main.
A Met spokesperson confirmed the driver of the car was taken to hospital, where his condition “remains life-threatening".
Some residents were evacuated from their homes following the incident, and roads were closed.
Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said: “After being made aware of the incident, staff were sent to the scene to support the emergency services and to help residents who were evacuated from their homes.
“The all-clear was given by the police around 11.30pm last night that the gas leak had been repaired and residents were able to return to their homes.”
Cllr Morgan also thanked council staff and emergency services teams for their swift response, saying his "thoughts are with the driver and family”.
Roads have also been reopened.
Most Read
- 1 Primark confirms 'incident' involving baby in Romford store
- 2 Plans submitted for 'new housing development' in Hornchurch
- 3 Man suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after vehicle hits gas main on A127
- 4 Man in critical condition after 'deliberate' hit and run in Hornchurch
- 5 Fire which destroys Rainham flat 'caused by laptop'
- 6 Roads reopen and residents return home after A127 Upminster crash into gas main
- 7 Application to build brain injury clinic and nine 'affordable' homes in Upminster
- 8 Council to inspect 'dangerous' space outside Upminster homes
- 9 3 Romford arrests in modern slavery, cannabis and money laundering probe
- 10 Owner calls support for new Gidea Park pizzeria 'overwhelming'
The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.
Witnesses, including those with dash cam/mobile phone footage, are asked to contact the investigation team by calling 020 8597 4874 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5664.