Data reveals number killed or seriously injured over five years in Havering

The data, collected by Transport for London, documented the impact of traffic and safety schemes brought in by the borough. - Credit: PA

The scale of death and serious injury on the borough’s roads has been revealed.

A report presented to Havering Council’s environment overview and scrutiny sub-committee this week showed 94 people were killed or seriously injured (KSI) in road traffic accidents in the borough between 2016 and 2021.

The data, from Transport for London’s Traffic Accident Diary System, also showed 596 people suffered "slight injury" as a result of such accidents.

Upminster ward saw the highest number of KSIs with 12, closely followed by St Andrews ward and Romford Town, with 10 each.

South Hornchurch, however, saw the highest number of road traffic accidents resulting in a slight injury, with 91.

KSI and injury data from previous years has not been included in this article because the figures span varying numbers of years and would therefore not give an accurate comparison.

The council report also documented the impact of traffic and safety schemes introduced in the borough since 2015/16.

The report compared speed data from 2018/19 to 2021 with data from 2012 to 2018/19. It suggested a decline in 85th percentile speed – the speed at which 85pc of motorists drive at or below – for 16 out of 24 roads where traffic and safety schemes had been put in place.



